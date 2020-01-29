Paden Bailey named Fall Player of the Year

- News
By Randi Pierce
Staff Writer
Pagosa Springs High School’s Paden Bailey recently received the honor of being named one of the Intermountain League’s two fall players of the year.
Bailey, a senior, received the honor for his work on the gridiron this season, having helped his team to a 5-5 record, which included a perfect 4-0 league record, and a playoff appearance.
Bailey logged 14 touchdowns in the 2019 campaign.
He also logged 1,073 rushing yards on the season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and 107.3 rushing yards per game, and notched 201 receiving yards.
“I’m happy for him. It’s a great honor,” Pirate football coach Myron Stretton said in an interview on Wednesday. “Obviously he was a huge part of our success. Offensively and defensively, and of course statistically. You look at his stats statewide in rushing, scoring, even total offense, I think.”
Bailey was also the leading punter in the state, Stretton indicated.
“I think he was top 10 in most offensive categories where he would receive some stats,” he said. “Just a huge contributor and a big part of our success and, more importantly, a great kid on top of that.”
