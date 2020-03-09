‘Over the Rainbow’ tickets available now

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

My mother was right many times. She used to tell me that change was the only constant and that I’d better get used to it. Her statement and advice have proven to be true on more than one occasion. Such will be the case when the young ladies of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir host their annual fundraiser, “Over the Rainbow: Making Dreams Come True for Young Girls in Pagosa Springs.”

This year’s event, set for March 13, will hold several changes, but it is our hope that guests will see how a love of music and gratitude for this community make the Girls Choir a unique organization.

Our event this year will take place at the PLPOA Clubhouse. However, although our venue is different, many aspects of the evening will remain the same. This enchanting evening of fun-filled activities promises to be magical for all. The event kicks off with a silent auction full of an exciting array of generous donations from individual and business supporters.

Event-goers can peruse the lavish baskets and items that have been generously donated by Pagosa businesses and individuals. Additionally, Candy Cubes will be available for purchase. Each “cube” of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory candy bars will house a special gift valued between $5 and $50. Some lucky winner will take home a $50 bill. For the price of an event ticket — $25 per person — event-goers will be treated to a scrumptious dinner of lasagna or fettuccine (regular or gluten-free), salad, breadsticks and dessert. Then, at 7 p.m., the Girls Choir will take center stage. Our auction winners will be announced at 7:30 pm., and our evening will come to an end at 8 p.m.

Funds from this event will be used for the Girls Choir’s operating expenses, including music, insurance, their accompanist, as well as their summer educational trip to Las Vegas, Nev. The girls will study with faculty members of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas and attend music performances. They will also take in some breathtaking sights, including the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park, in their travels to and from Las Vegas.

“The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir is about much more than just learning to sing some new songs. In addition to learning so much about the art of performing choral music with harmonies and nuances of expression, the girls also learn poise and stage presence,” Gwen Taylor, the parent of two past choir members, said. “It’s immediately apparent when you see them in concert. The standards for behavior and musicality have been set pretty high by the director and the girls know they have to strive to meet expectations. It’s a bit magical when you can motivate kids this age to work together to achieve such a professional and beautiful outcome.”

“Over the Rainbow” tickets are available for purchase from Goodman’s Department Store, Made in Colorado Shoppe and from your favorite member of the Girls Choir. Group tables of eight can also be reserved so that you can enjoy the evening with your friends. For additional information regarding the event or tickets, call Linda Parker, director, at 264-1434 or send an email to singpagosa@gmail.com.

Doors for “Over the Rainbow” open at 5 p.m. The silent auction runs from 5 to 7 p.m. A cash beer and wine bar will be available throughout the evening. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., so don’t be late. Then, the choir will treat event-goers to a choral presentation. Make plans to attend. We hope to see you there.

