Out-of-this-world activities planned for National Astronomy Day event

By Joan Mieritz

Special to The PREVIEW

Saturday, May 11, is National Astronomy Day sponsored by the National Astronomical League, of which the San Juan Stargazers Astronomy Club is one of over 250 clubs across the U.S. The Stargazers will be having events at the Chamber/Visitor Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend since there will be something for everyone to do, regardless of age or skill level.

There will be activities for adults including viewing past lessons about amazing Hubble photos and improving telescope skills. People will be able to select a 20-30 minute lesson that they may have missed, or maybe there is a special lesson you would like to see again. You will have a chance to ask about anything related to astronomy that has you curious.

There will be lots of hands-on activities for children of all ages, 3 to 103. It may be fun for family members to work on an astronomy activity together. Among the many activities, you will be able to make glow-in-the-dark stars and constellations. We have new flashcards with constellations and Messier Objects. There is an astronomy game to stump the best of us.

There will be refreshments for sale and donations taken for our scholarship fund. If you come, we are certain that you will learn something new about our amazing universe and you will have a wonderful time.

At 8:30 p.m., if the weather is clear, telescope operators will bring their telescopes to the Visitor Center so the people of Pagosa can see wonderful views of our moon. We will have educational material available inside the Visitor Center and then people can step outside to view the moon. It will be a comfortable, easy viewing experience, especially good for folks who can’t make it to Chimney Rock.

Astronomy Day should be an enjoyable time to learn and appreciate our amazing universe. Everyone is welcome at this event. It will expand your life. Hope to see you.

