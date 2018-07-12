Out-of-state poacher fined over $19,000

By Avery Martinez

Staff Writer

An Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to three counts of failure to dress wildlife, three counts of illegal wildlife possession and two charges of hunting without a license-big game, received fines totaling $19,126.50.

