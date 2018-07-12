Out-of-state poacher fined over $19,000

Photo courtesy Rod Ruybalid
Dakota Epperly, an Oklahoma man who was charged with over $19,000 in poaching fines, poses here with his poached elk. This picture, one of several posted to Facebook by Epperly, allowed authorities to link Epperly to several acts of poaching. Epperly also faces a loss of hunting and fishing privileges for life.12

By Avery Martinez
Staff Writer
An Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to three counts of failure to dress wildlife, three counts of illegal wildlife possession and two charges of hunting without a license-big game, received fines totaling $19,126.50.

