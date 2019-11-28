Our thanks to special people at Thanksgiving

The staff at your library are thankful all year-round for so many people who make their jobs easier and their service better for you, our patrons. On this Thanksgiving weekend, we want to publicly acknowledge some of the very special among them:

• We are thankful for the many volunteers who work every day to help us maintain the collection: shelve returned books, CDs and DVDs; and make sure all the books and materials are clean and in their proper place. Because of our small staff, these volunteers are vital to our service to you.

• We are grateful for the time and dedication of our library board. They also are unpaid volunteers who are committed to making the library an essential hub of our community.

• We also appreciate the members of our new foundation board, also unpaid volunteers, with the mission to raise funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities.

• We also want to pay tribute to the Friends of the Library. Their generosity, enthusiasm and creativity result in so many benefits to your library, especially with the proceeds of their summer book sale.

• Library Director Meg Wempe said she has always appreciated the quote from Elizabeth Andrew, “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they have the heart.”

If you’re interested in becoming a library volunteer or joining the Friends, please contact Wempe at 264-2208. You will be warmly welcomed.

“We truly appreciate everyone who has given time or funding to the library to help us improve our collection, our service and our vision for ‘Mountains of opportunity to inspire ideas, enrich lives and create community,’” she said.

Library closures

Your library will be closed Nov. 28-30 for Thanksgiving, and Tuesday, Dec. 3, for staff development training.

Save the dates for two special events

“Hot Chocolate Hullabaloo!” takes place Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. This is an all-ages holiday celebration with lots of fun seasonal crafts to make and take home while you enjoy hot chocolate.

Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon is the first of a two-part workshop called “Growing Readers Together: Play, Learn and Grow” for anyone involved in child care. You’ll learn easy, fun ways to infuse everyday activities with literacy projects. Children are welcome to come also. Watch for more details in next week’s “Library News” column.

LGBTQ youth group Monday

A support group to help LGBTQ youth from age 16 to young adults deal with social stigma, bullying, violence, hate crimes and discrimination convenes the first Monday of every month from 4 to 5:30 p.m., this month on Dec. 2. Under the leadership of Ana M. Sancho Sama, Ph.D., licensed psychologist, the purpose is to provide a safe and confidential place to share experiences, ask questions and talk about how to cope in this challenging world. If you have questions, her phone number is 264-1986.

Computer classes

The is a free program to learn a useful technology skill or application. Monday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. will focus on saving and finding files as you learn how your computer is organized. No registration is required. Dec. 16 looks at protecting your privacy online as you learn how your online behavior is tracked and used.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is Monday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen gaming rescheduled

Free teen gaming normally happens on Tuesdays for teens in the sixth through 12th grades, but just for December, it will happen on three Thursdays because of scheduling conflicts. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks on Dec. 12, 19 and 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Medicare 101

Do you have questions about Medicare? San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging Medicare counselor Katy Deshler will help you understand your rights, options, deadlines and where to get more information at a free class next Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Kay Kaylor at 264-0501, ext. 1.

Teen advisory board today

Next Thursday, Dec. 5, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Sixth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

ESL classes expand to evening sessions

Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes have been so appreciated at your library that we are — by popular demand — switching one of the weekly sessions to the evening to make it easier for more people to participate. The new schedule is Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. The classes are led by two highly experienced teachers — Joyce Holdread for the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone for beginners. No registration is required.

Clases nocturnas de ESL en la biblioteca

Las clases han sido tan apreciadas en su biblioteca que nosotros – por demanda popular – estamos cambiando una de las sesiones semanales de la noche para facilitar la participación de más personas. El nuevo horario es los martes de 5-7 y los viernes de 12-2. Las clases son dirigidas por dos maestras altamente experimentadas; Joyce Holdread enseñará a los estudiantes intermedios y avanzados y Ellen Ragone enseñará a los principiantes. No es necesario registrarse.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) accelerated GED course is available only three times in December: Mondays, Dec. 2 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 3 to 3:45 p.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. These free sessions are an excellent way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

How-to and self help

“Solar Electricity Basics” by Dan Chiras is the revised second edition of this guide to powering your home or office with solar energy. “Insomnia” is a School of Life Press guide to sleeping well using methods other than medicine.

Other nonfiction

“A Life on the Edge” by Sheila Weller is a biography of the actress and writer Carrie Fisher, daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. “The Fall of Richard Nixon” by Tom Brokaw takes readers inside the Washington press corps during the fall of an American president. “The Plot to Betray America” by intelligence expert Malcolm Nance explores the author’s view of the Trump administration’s damage to national security. “I Am C-3PO” by actor Anthony Daniels is a behind-the-scenes tale of all nine “Star Wars” movies. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom celebrates a young Haitian orphan whose short life exemplifies the true meaning of family.

“The Beatles from A to Zed” by Peter Asher is an alphabetical journey into the music of the Beatles and reminiscences of John, Paul, George and Ringo. “This Land is Their Land” by David Silverman looks at the troubled history of the “first Thanksgiving” 400 years after the event in Plymouth. “Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister” by Jung Chang documents the stories of three women at the heart of 20th century China. “The Great Pretender” by Susannah Cahalan explores an undercover operation into U.S. asylums to test the legitimacy of psychiatry’s labels. “Guilty by Reason of Insanity” by David Limbaugh lays out the author’s belief that the left is a threat to America. “She Came to Slay” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar is an informative and illustrated biography of Harriet Tubman. “National Geographic Atlas of the World” is the 11th updated version. “Rocket Man” by Elton John is a lavishly illustrated biography of the famed singer just in time for his farewell world tour.

Books on CD

“Health Justice Now” by Timothy Faust explains what a single-payer health care system is and explores its benefits. “A Gift from Bob” by James Bowen documents how a street cat helped one man learn the meaning of Christmas.

DVDs

“Good Omens” is a comedy about an angel and a demon who have lived on earth for 6,000 years. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” is a horror film. “The Lion King” is the Disney epic film. “Going to War” is the PBS documentary of war from the solders’ point of view.

Large print

“Final Option” by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison is an Oregon Files adventure. “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark is a thriller featuring investigative journalist Gina Kane.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“You’ve got nothing more valuable than time. Time is the final currency. Not money, not power.” — David Crosby, 78, American singer-songwriter and musician. In addition to his solo career, he was a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

