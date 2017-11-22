Our thanks to special people at Thanksgiving

The staff at your library are thankful all year-round for so many people who make their jobs easier and their service better for you, our patrons. On this Thanksgiving weekend, we want to publicly acknowledge some of the very special among them:

• We are thankful for the many volunteers who work every day to help us maintain the collection; shelve returned books, CDs and DVDs; and make sure all the books and materials are clean and in their proper place. Because of our small staff, these volunteers are vital to our service to you.

• We are grateful for the time and dedication of our library board. They also are unpaid volunteers who are committed to making the library an essential hub of our community.

• We also want to pay tribute to the Friends of the Library. Their generosity, enthusiasm and creativity result in so many benefits to your library, especially with the proceeds of their summer book sales.

If you’re interested in becoming a library volunteer or joining the Friends, please contact Meg Wempe, library director, at 264-2208. You will be warmly welcomed.

Thanksgiving closing

Your library will be closed Nov. 23-26 for carpet cleaning and so our staff can celebrate Thanksgiving with their families and friends.

Fall Lifelong Learning series

The last talk in the fall Lifelong Learning is series features Stacy Boone looking at how we may be impacting undeveloped public lands and the ethics of conservation on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, pick up a brochure at your library.

DIY for adults

At this month’s free DIY event on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. we’ll learn to make soda, letting you choose and control the ingredients that go into your soda. We will use fruits, herbs, spices and extracts, with sugar or honey as a sweetener. No registration is required.

Spanish conversation

Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. practice your Spanish with others at this free informal session. All are welcome, from beginners to native Spanish speakers. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our PALS program — Pagosa Adult Learning Services — takes place three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Computer/technology classes

Join us on Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m. to learn a technology skill or application. Note: There will be no class Nov. 27.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is Monday, Nov. 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Tech Time

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life. Recommended for children aged zero to 12 months.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life. Recommended for children 12 to 36 months or walking toddlers.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

DVDs

“You Only Live Twice” and “Diamonds Are Forever” star Sean Connery as 007. “The Power of Myth” is the PBS series on world mythology. “The Expanse” is season two. “Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1” documents calls to the crisis line and the work of responders to help. “The Glass Castle” is based on the bestselling memoir.

Thrillers and adventures

“The Midnight Line” by Lee Child is a Jack Reacher thriller. “Perfect Shadow” by Brent Weeks is a novella set in the world of the Night Angel trilogy. “Bonfire” by Krysten Ritter features a woman forced to confront her past in the wake of small-town corruption.

How-to and self help

“Ultimate Scholarship Book 2017” is a guide to more than 1.5 million awards. “De-escalate” by mediator Douglas E. Noll shows you have to successfully calm an angry person in 90 seconds or less. “The Whole Brain” by Dr. Raphael Kellman provides meal plans and other tips to help make your brain work better. “Healing Arthritis” by Dr. Susan Blum is a three-step guide to conquering arthritis naturally. “Medicare for Dummies” by Patricia Barry is an AARP publication. “Reading Group Choices 2018” offers selections for lively discussions. “The Pocket Pema Chodron” is a treasury of 108 pieces by this Buddhist nun.

Memoirs and biographies

“We’re Going to Need More Wine” by actress and activist Gabrielle Union is a collection of essays about her life and our modern world. “American Radical” by Tamer Elnoury takes readers inside the world of an undercover FBI agent. “Dare Not Linger: The Presidential Years” by Nelson Mandela and Mandla Langa is the story of the South African leader’s five years as president. “Where the Past Begins” by Amy Tan is a memoir of her life as a writer. “A Secret Sisterhood” by Emily Midorikawa and Emma Claire Sweeney explores the literary friendship of Jane Auden, Charlotte Bronte, George Eliot and Virginia Wolfe. “Fire on the Track” by Roseanne Montillo showcases the women who broke barriers in pursuit of Olympic gold. “Hank and Jim” by Scott Eyman tells of the 50-year friendship of Henry Fonda and James Stewart. “The Origin of Others” by Toni Morrison reflects on the themes that guide her writing — including, increasingly, politics. “Who’s Who in American History” is a National Geographic book that profiles leaders, visionaries and icons who shaped our nation.

Other nonfiction

“American Wolf” by Nate Blakeslee is the true story of a female wolf leader. “How Language Began” by Daniel L. Everett is the story of humanity’s greatest invention. “The Indian Wars” by Anton Treuer uses stories and photos to portray the American West.

CDs

“The Dangerous Land” is a Ralph Compton western. “Hawke’s Prey” by Reavis Z. Wortham is a Sonny Hawke thriller.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library.

Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks for our donors

For her generous monetary donation, we thank Mercedes Leist. For material donations, we thank Bob and Carole Howard, as well as our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

Microsoft CEO and tech-guru Satya Nadella and his wife, Anu, set limits on screen time for their kids and also on what sites the children can go to with their devices.

“I’m the IT administrator of our family,” said Satya. “We get reports on what they’ve been doing on their computers, and they know that. So it’s very transparent.”

Added Anu: “Technology for entertainment is always going to be a negotiation in our house. How many movies, what kinds of video games.”

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.

