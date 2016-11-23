Our thanks to special people at Thanksgiving

The staff at your library are thankful all year around for so many people who make their jobs easier and their service better for you, our patrons.

On this Thanksgiving weekend, we want to publicly acknowledge some of the very special among them:

• We are thankful for the many volunteers who work every day to help us maintain the collection; shelve returned books, CDs and DVDs; and make sure all the books and materials are clean and in their proper place. In 2015, we had a total of 59 volunteers. They contributed 1,056 hours — about half of a full-time employee. Because of our small staff, these volunteers are vital to our service to you.

• We are grateful for the time and dedication of our library board. They also are unpaid volunteers who are committed to making the library an essential hub of our community.

• We also want to pay tribute to the Friends of the Library. Their generosity, enthusiasm and creativity result in so many benefits to your library, especially with the proceeds of their summer book sales.

If you’re interested in becoming a library volunteer or joining the Friends, please contact Meg Wempe, library director, at 264-2208. You will be warmly welcomed.

Thanksgiving closing

Your library will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for carpet cleaning and so our staff can celebrate Thanksgiving with their families and friends.

Pagosa postcards

We have some postcards with lovely Pagosa scene photos by Hannah R. Kuhn of downtown, the Springs area and the Pagosa skyrocket flower that would make good stocking stuffers at Christmas. We’ll sell them in packages of 10 for $1 until supplies run out.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Role playing for teens

On Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., join us for a role-playing game for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. Contact Claire if you have questions.

Tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday sessions from 10 a.m. to noon. Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Also, Thursday Tech Times have resumed on Thursdays, but note the new time of 2 to 4 p.m.

Teen gaming

Teen gaming happens Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teen gaming fans in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

DVDs

“Safe Haven” is based on the Nicholas Sparks romance. “A Star is Born” stars Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. “Amadeus: Director’s Cut” celebrates Mozart’s music and won eight Academy Awards. “My Fair Lady” stars Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Missing” by James Patterson is the latest in the Private thriller series. “Order to Kill” by Kyle Mills is a Vince Flynn Mitch Rapp thriller. “The Obsidian Chamber” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child is a Special Agent Pendergast thriller. “The Whistler” by John Grisham is a legal thriller.

Nonfiction

“Shaken” by former Broncos player Tim Tebow is a motivational guide to help you discover your true identity to weather life’s storms. “The Nine of Us” by Jean Kennedy Smith is a memoir of her siblings, the children of Rose and Joe Kennedy, growing up. “101 Law Forms for Personal Use” includes downloadable forms. “Speaking American” by Josh Katz is an illustrated guide to how Americans talk in various parts of the country.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight e-readers with content for adults contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website.

While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we have IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Ken Wilbert and several anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“Your feelings about getting older might determine how well you age — and even how well your brain holds up against Alzheimer’s. When people who thought negatively about aging were simply primed to view it in a better light, they said they felt more positively about aging and even showed improvements in physical strength.” — Yale University study.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.

Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle