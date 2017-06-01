Our Savior Lutheran School students test above grade level

By Pennie DeClark

Special to The SUN

The elementary students (kindergarten through second grade) that attend Our Savior Lutheran School (OSLS) recently took the Iowa Test of Basic Skills, which is one of the oldest and most recognized standardized tests in the nation, and did an exceptional job — with all most all of the classes being well above the national average.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Education, News

Like this: Like Loading…