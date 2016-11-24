Our Savior Lutheran School fundraisers announced

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Pennie DeClark
Special to The PREVIEW
Just in time for the holidays, we have two fun opportunities to help raise money to support Our Savior Lutheran School.
First, we are holding a cash raffle: tickets are $50 each, maximum of 500 tickets to be sold, and we are giving away one-third of the “pot.” If all of the tickets are sold, the prize will be over $8,000. The drawing will be Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran School, located at 56 Meadows Drive.
This is a great chance to win some extra present money and support a wonderful school. Please call Pennie DeClark to purchase tickets at 903-3242 (they will also be sold along with the candy at the time and location listed below).
Additionally, we will be selling world-famous Sees candy to raise money for Our Savior Lutheran School.
Come help support the youth of Pagosa Springs and also enjoy some tasty chocolate at the same time (they also make great Christmas gifts). We will be selling 1-pound Christmas wrapped boxes of assorted chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolates and nuts and chews. We also have available peanut brittle, toffeettes, mini holiday assortments and kid’s mini Christmas Bear boxes.
We will be selling Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of City Market. If you have any questions or would like to place a large order, please contact Pennie DeClark at 903-3242.
All of the proceeds raised benefit the children at Our Savior Lutheran School. We have been serving the children of Pagosa Springs from all denominations for 23 years, providing exceptional education opportunities, with small classroom sizes, in a safe and loving, Christ-centered environment. We currently offer classes for preschool through second grade and hope to continue the expansion of upper grades. Thank you for your support.
Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Updates