Our Savior Lutheran School Christmas program and recitation

By Pennie DeClark
Special to The PREVIEW
The students of Our Savior Lutheran School have been hard at work since the beginning of the school year and are ready to showcase some of what they have learned.
First, everyone is invited to an open recitation on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 8:30 a.m. that will showcase Ms. Packer’s fourth- through sixth-grade class and their memory work. This will cover over 120 facts across all core subjects, as well as some poems and Bible verses. The event will take place in Mrs. Packer’s class (upstairs gym) and will take about 30 minutes.
Second, all of the children of the school (preschool through sixth grade) will be performing in our Christmas program “From Heaven Above” on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Come and marvel at the beautiful voices of Pagosa Springs’ next generation as they sing Christmas hymns in English and Latin, with elementary school students playing eight-note hand bells and tone chimes. This annual event is entertaining for all ages and will be held in our PAC building (gymnasium).
With our recent expansion, we now have 72 students attending our school from preschool through sixth grade.
Our Savior Lutheran School is located at 56 Meadows Drive. Please call 731-3512 if you have any questions or to let us know you will be attending. Both events are free of charge and we look forward to seeing you there.
