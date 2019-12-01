Our Savior Lutheran School and Preschool to offer pair of Christmas programs

By Leah Hellerich

Special to The PREVIEW

Christmas is fast approaching and Pagosans have two opportunities to enjoy free programs presented by Our Savior Lutheran School and Preschool in the school gym, located at 56 Meadows Drive.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m., the school children in grades K-9 will present their program called “A Sola Christmas.” Their program will focus on the five solas of the Reformation: scripture alone, faith alone, grace alone, Christ alone and to God alone be the glory.

The traditional Christmas recitations are paired with these solas of the Reformation that form the theological foundation of the Lutheran Church. These “solas” are rooted in scripture and form the foundation of the Christian faith. Join the children as they highlight the connections between these foundational Reformation concepts and the celebration of the biblical Christmas account.

The following week on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Our Savior Preschool will share the joyful story of Christmas through word and song in a program titled “Silent Night, Holy Night.” God gave us a wonderful gift on a silent night over 2,000 years ago — a baby born in the city of David, our Savior, Christ the Lord. Join our preschool families as the children tell us about everything that led up to that special night.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Education, Holiday Events, News, Top Stories