Our Savior Lutheran Church to host special presentation on spiritual warfare and demon possession

By Andrew Packer
Special to The PREVIEW
Robert Bennet, Ph.D., the author of “Afraid: Demon Possession and Spiritual Warfare in America” and “I Am Not Afraid: Demon Possession and Spiritual Warfare,” will be speaking at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
Dessert and child care will be provided.
A fascinating and unnerving book, “Afraid” is a must-read that equips all Christians to recognize the devil’s influence in our society and to act on it.
Bennett describes real events and actual confessions people have shared with him of demonic encounters — in America, in our modern age. Summoning demons, interacting with “ghosts” and holding séances led to what many may call horrifying hallucinations and even schizophrenia. But for many Americans, these things are their spirituality.
How can we break free from the despair and crushing fear that such encounters can bring? How do we come to the aid of our neighbors who are lost in Satan’s deceptions? Bennett points us to the only way out: God’s grace and the medicines He gives to His people.