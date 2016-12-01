Our Lady of Guadalupe fiesta set for Dec. 18 in Arboles

By Agnes Sanchez

Special to The PREVIEW

The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is Dec. 12, but will be celebrated by the St. Peter-St. Rosa Catholic Church, located at 18851 Colo. 151 in Arboles, at its monthly service on Dec. 18 with a Mass celebrated at 12:15 p.m. and a fiesta dinner, raffle, silent auction and activities afterward.

Please join us to celebrate this annual event. Raffle tickets may be purchased from a member of the Carmelitas for $1 each or six for $5. If you would like to buy tickets, please call 883-3330. Funds raised from the raffle and dinner will be used to help pay the church’s insurance premiums.

The St. Peter-St. Rosa Church was built in 1978, merging the Rosa, N.M., and Arboles, Colo., churches when the two original churches were torn down to make room for Navajo Lake Reservoir. The church serves families in the Arboles, Allison and Tiffany area.

