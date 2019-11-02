OSHA safety card training to be offered

By Tor Hessman

Special to The SUN

Every person who signs up and attends a two-day, 10-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training will earn their OSHA card, which is good for life.

This is a $250 value for just $30 per student. Parents or contractors may take the course for $60.

The safety card enables students to be eligible to participate in the summer work program sponsored by Build Pagosa and local building contractors.

All Building Trades students are encouraged to complete the 10-hour OSHA training course and earn their OSHA safety card as part of the Building Trades class.

A trainer from Pueblo Community College Southwest will be teaching this two-day class Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Pagosa Springs High School library.

Committed to workplace safety and compliance, the official OSHA authorized safety instructor delivers the OSHA 10-hour Construction Industry Safety course intended for entry-level workers in the industry. Including the OSHA mandated topics, the training covers a variety of construction safety and health hazards a worker may encounter at a construction site, emphasizing hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention.

On Friday, the class will be held from 4 to 7:10 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 9, the schedule will be 9 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants should bring dinner and lunch with them; they will have a 50-minute break for dinner and lunch and short breaks throughout the training.

Space is limited to just 40 participants in the class. Checks for payment should be made payable to Build Pagosa.

The instructor provides all the handout materials for the course and the OSHA card will be sent directly to participants once they complete all sessions. Per OSHA regulations, participants must attend the entire program to earn the credential.

If you sign up to attend, please make the commitment to participate in the class. This 10-hour OSHA card is for life.

Please contact Tor Hessman at thessman@pagosa.k12.co.us or 946-1186 to save your seat.

