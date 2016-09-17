- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
A Celebration of Life will be held in Pagosa Springs for Orlando Isaac Martinez on Saturday, Sept. 17. The graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. at Hilltop Cemetery. The Martinez plots are located at Red Rose and Daisy, block 19.
After the service, there will be a potluck luncheon at the Parish Hall located at 451 Lewis St. Please bring your stories about Orlando along with a delicious dish to share with family and friends.
Follow these topics: Obituaries, Updates
© 2016, ↑ The Pagosa Springs SUN