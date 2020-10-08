Ordinance passes to allow council to grant Land Use and Development Code waivers

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs Town Council approved an ordinance on second reading at a regular meeting on Oct. 6 to amend the town’s Land Use and Development Code (LUDC) and give the town council the authority to grant waivers.

