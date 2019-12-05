Operation Christmas Child
Photos courtesy Linda George
Garrett Frie, Lyla Frie and Grace Webster help load a truck with 2,634 boxes for Operation Christmas Child. The generosity Pagosa Country will bless needy children in Ghana, South Africa and Mexico. The boxes were packed to the brim with toothbrushes, soap, pencils, toys, stuffed animals, personal notes and pictures sent with hopes of changing the lives of children this Christmas.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories
By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on December 5, 2019.