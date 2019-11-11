Operation Christmas Child hopes to fill 3,000 boxes

By Jeannie Faverino

Special to The PREVIEW

Have you ever thought about life without a toothbrush or a bar of soap?

Millions of little children around the world have never experienced the luxury that we take for granted.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has been bringing joy and God’s love to children around the globe living in impoverished situations and areas of disaster or war since 1993. Over 11 million shoe boxes are sent worldwide each Christmas season, giving many children the first gift they have ever received.

You and your entire family can be part of the world’s largest Christmas project, too. It’s easy here in Pagosa Springs, for 18 local churches have a table in their lobby filled with red and green shoe boxes and smiling volunteers to assist you.

Several businesses — including Ace Hardware, Bookends, Dollar General, High Altitude Closet, UPS, First Southwest Bank, Wells Fargo and Colorado Roadhouse — have boxes waiting for you to fill as well.

Just pick a boy or girl ages 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14 and go shopping at one of our local stores for items like a toothbrush, soap, washcloth, a pencil, crayons and a coloring book. Throw in a little doll, car, stuffed animal, shirt and pair of socks. Personalize your gift with a picture of you and a note of encouragement.

Don’t include candy or toothpaste so it will meet custom regulations. Labels are provided in each box, as well as an opportunity to donate $9 for postage of your box.

Linda George, our team leader for Archuleta County, is counting on you to help us reach our goal of 3,000 boxes for the 2019 season.

The collection week for all shoe boxes will be Nov. 18-25. Our drop-off location is CrossRoad Christian Fellowship, 1033 Park Ave., next to the Recreation Center. Bring your filled boxes during the following times and bring joy to a child:

• Nov. 18, noon-5 p.m.

• Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Nov. 24, 1-5 p.m.

• Nov. 25, 8-10 a.m.

