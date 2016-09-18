Operation Christmas Child gearing up for season

- News
By Gayle Broadbent
Special to The PREVIEW
Operation Christmas Child is organizing for another wonderful season of blessings for children all around our world, as well as mighty blessings for those who fill the shoe boxes with their gifts and love and prayers.
Our fall meeting will be on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at CrossRoad Christian Fellowship on Park Avenue, across from the recreation center.
Operation Christmas Child supplies and boxes will be there for pickup that evening so they can be taken to participating churches. Plan on a great supper of homemade soup, bread and salad, as well as a brief video about Operation Christmas Child and last year’s deliveries of the boxes around the world.
We hope there will be one or more persons from each church to pick up supplies. Check with your congregation members to ensure your church is represented. Individuals participating on their own are very welcome, also.
We need to know how many guests will dine with us, and which local churches or organizations will be represented, so please email or call Nancy Burke with an RSVP. Her phone is 731-5901 or (719) 660-5155, and email is nbuzzurke@gmail.com.