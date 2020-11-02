Operation Christmas Child: Bless a child with a shoe box gift

By Linda George

Operation Christmas Child

Today, millions of little children around the world don’t have a toothbrush or a bar of soap to wash their face. They’ve never had a Christmas present or a stuffed animal to cuddle.

With the help of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse that reaches 160 countries, you have opportunity to bless a child this year with a shoe box gift.

You and your family, small group or business can be part of the world’s largest Christmas project. It’s really easy here in Pagosa because youth groups like 4-H and over 20 local churches have red and green shoe boxes just waiting for you to fill. You can also find them at Ace Hardware, Dollar General, OK Nails, San Juan Salon and UPS.

Just pick a boy or girl ages 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14 and go shopping for basic items like a toothbrush, soap, washcloth, crayons, a pencil and a coloring book or notebook. Throw in a stuffed animal, a doll or soccer ball with a pump, shirt and pair of socks. You can even personalize your gift with a note of encouragement and a picture of yourself or the entire family. Don’t include candy or toothpaste so it will meet customs regulations.

Labels are provided in every box along with an envelope for the $9 postage plus the schedule and address for drop-off.

Join us in reaching around the world and touching the lives of needy children. Our collection week for all shoe boxes is November 16-23. The drop-off location is Crossroad Christian Fellowship, 1033 Park Ave., next door to the Recreation Center.

For your convenience and protection during this COVID pandemic, volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves, and taking your boxes in a drive-thru setup in the parking lot.

Please return your filled boxes during the following times and bring hope to a child this Christmas:

Nov. 16, 1 to 3 p.m.

Nov. 17, 1 to 3 p.m.

Nov. 18,1 to 3 p.m.

Nov. 19, 1 to 3 p.m.

Nov. 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

Nov. 21, 1 to 3 p.m.

Nov. 22, 1 to 3 p.m.

Nov. 23, 8 to 10 a.m.