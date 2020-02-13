Operation Christmas Child

Dear Editor:

I want to thank Pagosa Springs area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children around the world. Your generosity resulted in 7652 gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. The Pagosa Sprngs area filled 2634 of these boxes.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion