One-vehicle crash injures four

By Trooper Jeffrey Chmielewski

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries to all four occupants of the SUV.

At approximately 11:58 p.m. on April 13, a black 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving southbound on Archuleta County Road 359, approximately 19 miles south of Pagosa Springs. The Tahoe drove off the left side of the road, into a wire fence, into a field, and then collided it’s front with a creek embankment. All four of the occupants were unrestrained, and each sustained injuries from the crash.

The driver, Aeleen Cuch, 29, sustained minor injuries. A 25-year-old male passenger sustained serious injuries, a 21-year-old female passenger sustained moderate injuries, and a 31-year-old male passenger sustained moderate injuries. All four are from Dulce, N.M., and all were transported to Pagosa Springs Medical Center. Alcohol and drug impairment, and excessive speed are considered factors in this crash, which is still under investigation.

Multiple agencies from Archuleta County and Pagosa Springs responded to this crash. The Colorado State Patrol extends our condolences to families and friends affected by this crash.

The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind drivers that alcohol and driving never mix. Always, always wear your seatbelt, and, please ensure every occupant in your vehicle does the same.

