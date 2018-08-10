One more chance to experience this week’s Mountain Light Music Festival

- News
By Kathy Wadenpfuhl
Special to The PREVIEW
Pagosa Springs’ very own Mountain Light Music Festival has been in full swing this week.
Master classes and clinics by the world-class faculty from Baylor University have been attended by Pagosa Springs High School band students and students from Fort Collins. Sounds of brass quintets, trumpet trios, trombone quartets and brass choir have filled the Lost Valley of the San Juans with heavenly music.
The community of Pagosa Springs has one more opportunity to hear these unrivaled musicians. The final performance of the festival week will be at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA) Clubhouse on Friday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and, at the time of this article’s submission, tickets were still available. We are so grateful to the following businesses and venues for helping with the sale of Mountain Light Music Festival tickets: Bookends, the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, Community United Methodist Church, Airport Self-Storage, The Choke Cherry Tree and the PLPOA.
Pagosa Mountain Rotary has been hosting this week’s Mountain Light Music Festival. It’s members are manning the ticket tables, helping with advertising and logistics, and will be serving wine and beer at the PLPOA’s Friday night concert.
If you would like to see the Mountain Light Music Festival continue to grow, continue to bring world-class music performances to Pagosa Springs, continue to allow our own music students to learn in a different format, please donate. There are several ways to do that. Attend the Friday night performance at PLPOA or go to www.mountainlightmusicfestival.com.
Our own music festival would appreciate all offers of help. We are looking for long-term sponsors and underwriters to help this festival continue its growth and bring not only brass chamber music to Pagosa Springs, but other instrumental genres, as well.
