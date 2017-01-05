One-man Streisand comedy to hit PSCA stage Jan. 13

By R. Eli Townsend

Special to The PREVIEW

Thingamajig Theatre Company is ringing in the new year with one of Broadway’s most recent beloved comedy hits, “Buyer and Cellar.”

The show is a crowd-pleaser and it doesn’t take long to figure out why: most audiences are reacting to its charming narrative surface. But there’s more going on than that.

In this one-person, 95-minute, intermission-less piece, Andrew Start plays Alex More, a hopeful young actor who’s left New York for Los Angeles, where he hopes to establish a career as a performer.

After getting fired from a menial job at Disney, More secures another position as the keeper of the strange underground stores that Barbara Streisand actually built in her home: a doll shop, movie theater, costume shop and more. One day, the lady herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs?

“Buyer and Cellar” is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things and the oddest of odd jobs.

In celebrating More’s imagination and recollection, the show reminds us, without being strident, that it’s the person within that counts. Come out this January to see the show The New York Times called “the most talked-about comedy of the year.”

Thingamajig Theatre Company presents “Buyer and Cellar,” rated R. Directed by Melissa Firlit. Playing Jan. 13-29 at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. For tickets and information, visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).

