One in a crowd, He knelt

By Jan Davis

Special to The PREVIEW

Jesus made his way through the crowded streets of Jerusalem. His eyes focused straight ahead. Oblivious to the voices around him, he continued.

Some hollered false accusations and demanded his death. Others praised his name and declared his lordship. Men hurled stones, but they fell short of their target. Women laid palm branches on the pebble stone pathway to cushion his sandaled feet. How did one man arouse so many emotions?

He preceded to the courtyard in the center of town and pushed his way through an angry mob which formed a tight circle around a woman. Obscenities spewed from their mouths as they gripped stones in their hands. The woman laid in a fetal position on the ground. Her face was covered by a shawl wrapped tightly around her head. Alone, helpless with no place to hide, her death seemed imminent.

Jesus’ body cast a comforting shadow as he knelt. He picked up a stone, hurled by one of the men, and began to write in the dirt. The longer he wrote the smaller the crowd became. One by one her accusers left.

The woman looked up and discovered herself alone with Jesus. He extended his right hand and helped her from the hard and dirty ground. Her eyes searched his. “Master?”

Jesus wiped the tears from her cheeks and spoke as one with authority. “I forgive you.”

Were my sins unworthy of His forgiveness and unconditional love? I met Jesus in a small church in rural Oklahoma. He knelt beside me at a tear-stained altar and wrote in bold letters upon the tablets of my heart forgiven. I found comfort in the shadow of His Holy Spirit as he extended his nail-scarred hand.

My accuser fled. My past no longer defined my future. Jesus offered me a new life in him and over the years we developed a lifelong friendship.

He continues to prove His unconditional love for me. When I stumble, He lifts me up and forgives me. He helps me overcome my weaknesses and has become my source of strength.

Because of Jesus I am forgiven.

“When Jesus had raised Himself up and saw no one but the woman, He said to her, ‘Woman, where are those accusersof yours? Has no one condemned you?’ She said, ‘No one, Lord.’ And Jesus said to her, ‘Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more.’” — John 8:10-11 (NKJV).

I love you, but Jesus loves you more.

