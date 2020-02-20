On to State!

SUN photo/John Finefrock

Nine Pagosa Springs High School wrestlers set out for Denver Wednesday morning for the state wrestling tournament, which begins today and runs through Saturday. Pictured are, top row: Will Aucoin, Skyler Hill, Erik Wyman, Dylan Tressler and Brae Bergdolt. Bottom row: Cameron Lucero, E.J. Monterroso, Dustin Clark and Trevor Torrez.

