On to State!

Photos courtesy Rachael Christiansen

It may have been 45 degrees and rainy, but that didn’t stop 12 Pagosa Springs High School Pirate cross-country runners from setting personal records at the regional meet on Oct. 18. Both Pirate teams were equally as successful and will move on to Saturday’s state meet at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. The Lady Pirates finished fourth at regionals, beating out Gunnison in a tiebreaker to take the final state-qualifying slot. The Pirates also placed fourth at regionals to advance.

