Officials: Don’t call 911 to report fire north of Turkey Springs

Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux is asking the public to please not call 911 to report smoke from the fire north of Turkey Springs in the Monument Park area.
Fire crews have contained the Devil Creek Fire with a line around the fire.
Burning operations for forest health and firefighter safety are underway, which is causing the fire to put up additional smoke today.
