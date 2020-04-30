Official Visitor Guide

The summer Pagosa Springs Official Visitor Guide is included with your paper this week.

Production for the guide started in December, with the press deadline coming before the governor issued stay-at-home orders.

This week, businesses are reopening and preparing to serve visitors when the time is right. Our local businesses need your support now more than ever.

We encourage valued visitors who love our community to use this guide as a planner and watch for when it is appropriate to travel. We look forward to welcoming you back to Pagosa Country when the time is right.

Locals will find useful information for planning your staycation and we hope you use this guide to learn more about the community we all love.

Events in this guide are subject to change and cancellation.

For more information on local restrictions and updated event information, read The SUN or visit PagosaSUN.com.

