Obituary: Keely Lindsey Whittington

1973 – 2020

Keely Lindsey Whittington was born in Florida and moved west after college in Georgia and Kentucky to begin a career with family in real estate and hospitality. Fluent in Spanish, she ran janitorial, maintenance and security teams at her properties in New Mexico before moving her focus to leasing of commercial and retail properties, including the revitalization of the Santa Fe Outlet Mall in 2007. She eventually moved to Pagosa Springs for several years to spearhead the design and construction of the first Gold LEED certified hotel building in Colorado at The Springs Resort & Spa. She retired from her companies and served a short stint with the town of Pagosa Springs before she began a new career in marketing with Adworks followed by Splash Marketing. She brought creativity and customer service to all of her professional endeavors and made all she worked with feel special.

A naturally generous person, she encouraged everyone to treat each other with kindness, bestowing small gifts to everyone in her life whenever she could. She freely gave of her time to many organizations including the Albuquerque Del Norte Rotary club and the Little Miracle International Adoption, while also volunteering at her children’s schools. She loved her children and their menagerie of animals, from cats and dogs to lizards and guinea pigs. Dedicated to her children, she coached sports, enjoyed the sidelines, and researched craft projects to continually pique their interests in life.

She is survived by her children: Cristobal Reyes, Jay Reyes, and Paloma Whittington; her parents, Patricia Whittington, Bill and her stepmother Tricia Whittington; her brother, Scott and his wife, Jennifer, their children William, Reilly and Hudson as well as her sister, Nerissa and her husband James, their son Bolden but preceded in death by their son John.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in memoriam for one of the many charities she supported, including the Amniotic Fluid Embolism Foundation (afesupport.org)

Due to Covid19, no large public gatherings will be held at this time.