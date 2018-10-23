‘Nutcracker’ slated for performances Nov. 15-18

- News
By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
Kids, kids and more kids (with some fun-loving adults) is a great way to describe the almost 50 performers cast in Curtains Up Pagosa’s (CUP) winter production of “Nutcracker the Musical,” a Pagosa-style show that combines the beautiful music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” with a clever classic story and lyrics to match.
“Nutcracker” will run one weekend only, Nov. 15-18, in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium, CUP’s home stage.
Among the 50 cast members are: Anna, Avonlea Thomas; Andrew, Ethan Mazur; Joseph, Hudson Mazur; David, Miles Roque; Rosamond, Sienna Rose; Jane, Laken Johnson; Sara, Evelyn Rose; Sergeant, Trae Gross; Soldier 1, Cheyenne Todd; Soldier 2, Nina Smith; Soldier 3, Gracelyn Kiker; Peasant Girls 1, 2 and 3, Ella Hemenger, Diana Kelly and Olivia Mazur; Page, Avari Pacheco; King, Stephen Nicholas; queen, Katrina Thomas; Pirlipat, Sydney Mitchell; and exterminator, Emma Ziminsky.
CUP is partnering with the Pagosa Springs Dance Academy, Casey Crow and Dee Pitchon with some of the ballet students from the academy to be featured in several dance numbers in addition to a performance by dance class students.
We are all hard at work most nights in rehearsals to bring Pagosa a most excellent show to start off the holiday season.
For more information, see curtainsuppagosa.org and CUP on Facebook.
