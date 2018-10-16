‘Nutcracker’ cast announced

- News
By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is excited to announce final casting for its winter production of “Nutcracker the Musical.”
With book and lyrics by Debbie Meyer, a classic story and beautiful Tchaikovsky music from the “Nutcracker Suite,” “Nutcracker” Pagosa style will be a wonderful show.
CUP is partnering with the Pagosa Springs Dance Academy and Casey Crow in bringing together more than 50 cast and crew alongside 20 amazing dance students in the play, plus other dance students.
Cast in lead and supporting lead roles in the production are: Silvi, Alyssa Martinez; Marie, Antonia Bussoli; Fritz, Connor Thomas; Clara, Sophie Martinez; Nanny, Kianna Plate; Mother, Kaitlen Smith, Father, Doug Roberts; Grandmother, Pat Doocy; Martha, Maya Nasralla; Emma, Hannah Rockensock; Godfather Drosselmier, Dean Sanna; Nutcracker/Prince Nathan, Kaeden Thomas; Mouse King, Hunter Swinehart; and Sugar Plum Fair, Anika Thomas.
“Nutcracker” will play the weekend before Thanksgiving, just in time to start your holiday season. CUP’s production is directed and choreographed by Dale Johnson with Music Director Robert Neel. Katrina Thomas is the assistant director, Dale Scrivener is assistant music director and Anika Thomas rounds out the production team.
Watch The SUN for more information. We love being able to bring “Nutcracker the Musical “to Pagosa.
