Nuremberg Code

Dear Editor:

Do the people living within the several states of America have a legitimate lawfully operating government? Has sufficient evidence been gathered and presented that major irregularities occurred during the 2020 federal elections? From the viewpoint of local Archuleta County residents, who presented massive amounts of evidence in county court, and state appeals court of election law violation by local government employees, before and during the 2014 countywide elections, without a doubt, crimes at the federal level have occurred, and the actual evidence is not being openly, honestly, and publicly addressed by members of the BAR Association, who hold government employee positions.

