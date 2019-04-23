NRA rep to speak at Republican Third District meeting

- News
By Sandy Artzberger
Special to The SUN
What is the National Rifle Association (NRA) doing in Colorado regarding the Red Flag bill recently signed by Gov. Jared Polis? What is the NRA doing in Colorado to secure Second Amendment rights? What can we do as individuals?
Amanda Sanders, NRA-ILA (Institute for Legislative Action), will address these and other questions at the Saturday, May 4, Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting; it is also the Third District spring meeting. The public is welcome to come at 11:45 a.m. for the Guns and Roses Formal High Tea Luncheon to hear the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir and listen to the speaker.
The cost is $15; all tickets must be purchased in advance from Deb Jennings by calling (720) 563-1519. Location: PLPOA Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave.
