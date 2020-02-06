Notice of Claim filed following Archuleta County inmate suicide

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic content.

A Notice of Claim has been filed by the widow of Saul Hernandez-Delatorre, an Archuleta County inmate who committed suicide while in the custody of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Department on May 26, 2019.

