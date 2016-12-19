North Pagosa Bridge to close for repairs

- News
Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux announced today that Archuleta County Public Works will be performing emergency repairs on the North Pagosa Bridge commencing this Wednesday, Dec. 21, lasting approximately 10 days.
While full repair work on the bridge is scheduled for summer 2017, concerns regarding the bridge’s approaches require immediate attention. During construction, the North Pagosa Bridge will be closed and traffic will be rerouted down Lake Forest Circle.
