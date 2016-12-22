North Pagosa Bridge closed for repairs

- News
Special to The SUN
Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux announced Monday that Archuleta County Public Works will be performing emergency repairs on the North Pagosa Bridge commencing yesterday, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and lasting approximately 10 days.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
