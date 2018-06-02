North 4th Street improvements to begin, limited parking and alley access available

- News
Special to The SUN
A contractor for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be starting construction on North 4th Street soon.
The contractor will be repaving the one-block section between U.S. 160 and Lewis Street and making improvements to portions of the access to the 400 block of Pagosa Street’s alley, as well as the sidewalk on the east side of North 4th Street.
The work is scheduled to start June 4 and the work will last up to 30 days. The work will require a full-block closure to ensure a timely completion before the Fourth of July festivities.
The North 4th Street closure will affect 400 block of Pagosa Street’s alley access for the duration of the project. Businesses surrounding North 4th Street will have to advise their respective employees and clients to temporarily park along Lewis Street and U.S. 160 during the project. Residents and visitors can access Lewis Street from North 3rd and North 5th streets.
The alley for the 400 block of Pagosa Street will have limited access for only small delivery trucks and they will have to be mindful of two-way traffic. Large semi deliveries will need to be done on U.S. 160 or Lewis Street.
During the weekend of June 8 and 9, there will be no parking or access on Lewis Street from North 3rd Street to U.S. 160.
The town urges all motorists and pedestrians to follow all detours and traffic-control measures in and around North 4th Street.
If you have any questions, please contact Scott Lewandowski at 264-4151, ext. 235 or slewandowski@pagosasprings.co.gov.
