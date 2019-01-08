Norma Lucero

Norma Lucero, 91, passed away peacefully on the morning of Jan. 4. She was surrounded by her loving family and caregivers during the last days of her life.

Norma was born in Lumberton, N.M., on Nov. 28, 1927, to Celso and Rebecca Lucero. She married her loving husband Ruben Lucero, on Jan. 31, 1946. They made Pagosa Springs, Colo., their lifelong home, where they raised their four children, David, Becky, Albert and Leroy. She enjoyed working at Jackisch Drug for many years, but her real passion was being a homemaker where she enjoyed time with her four generations of children. She was also known by many other children in the community as “Grandma Norma” and she treated them as such.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Ruben, parents, grandparents and brother Joe Lucero.

Norma is survived by four children: David (Margie) Lucero, Becky (Bruce) Smith, Albert (Theresa) Lucero, Leroy Lucero, her Aunt Susie Medina, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.

Services will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

A recitation of the Rosary will be held Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m.

A mass will be held Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m., with a burial at Hilltop Cemetery and a reception to follow.

The immediate family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Pine Ridge Extended Care, and many family members and friends for love and support at this time.

