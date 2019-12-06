Nordic ski trails are open for the season

Special to The SUN

With the fresh snow received during the Thanksgiving snowstorm, the Pagosa Nordic Club (PNC) is pleased to announce that three Nordic trails are currently groomed.

Alberta Park has been groomed by Wolf Creek Ski Area, and the West Fork and Cloman Park have been groomed by PNC. Trails have been groomed wide for skate skiing with set tracks for classic cross-country skiing, and conditions are surprisingly good.

Nordic ski trails are groomed specifically for Nordic skiing use. Fat tire biking, snowshoeing and walking can damage groomed Nordic ski trails, thus, the following multiuse trails are recommended for these uses: Wolf Creek Road, Lobo Overlook, East Fork, Jackson Mountain, Reservoir Hill and the Turkey Springs recreation areas.

PNC is hosting a number of events this season including:

Jan.11, 2020, is the first race of the Southwest Nordic Race Series. This 20 km freestyle Nordic race will be held at Cloman Park with the following races at Chama, Durango and Telluride. Additional races this day will include a 5 km freestyle, 3 km youth freestyle, 5 km classic, 3 km youth classic and a KidK race.

On Jan. 26, 2020, PNC will host the WinterFest Red Ryder BB Gun Biathlon, a local favorite ski race for all ages and abilities. A 16 km competitive, 4 km citizens and KidK course will be available with races starting at 9:30 a.m. downtown in Yamaguchi Park.

The first Learn to Cross-Country Ski Clinic of the season is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2020. This is an excellent clinic for never-evers, beginners and intermediate classic and skate skiers. Some of Pagosa’s best Nordic skiers will be teaching skate skiing and classic cross-country skiing techniques that will improve your skiing and make these activities even more enjoyable. The next clinic dates are Jan. 25, and Feb. 8. Registration is required and attendees are asked to show up at 9:30 a.m. to register and gear up to be ready for the 10 a.m. clinic start time.

Moon Rise Ski Socials are planned for Jan. 10, 2020, and Feb. 7, 2020, at sunset at Cloman Park.

Check out pagosaanordic.com for event registration and details.

PNC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, 100 percent volunteer organization with a mission “To enhance winter recreational opportunities in Pagosa Springs by maintaining accessible groomed winter trails for skate skiing and classic cross-country skiing for all ability levels and to encourage and promote the use of these winter trails through education, marketing and events.”

PNC serves as the local advocate for groomed cross-country ski trails, and you can find current cross-country ski trail grooming reports, trail maps, activity and event schedules at pagosanordic.com. PNC relies on annual club memberships and sponsorships to cover expenses associated with providing groomed Nordic ski trails.

