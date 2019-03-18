Nonprofit financial training scheduled for April 4-5

By Tracy Pope

Special to The SUN

Registration has opened for a comprehensive two-day training on nonprofit financial operations and best practices April 4-5 in Durango.

Financial Focus: Mission and Money will be facilitated by the Nonprofit Financial Fund, a nationwide consulting group for nonprofits. The seminar will help nonprofit leaders understand their organization’s business model, operating performance and financial health.

Participants will leave feeling equipped to make strategic decisions informed by their own financial story. This training is designed for executive directors, finance directors and board treasurers.

Registration for the two-day training costs $150 and includes lunch both days. Visit https://bit.ly/2SLJ3J7 to find more information and to register for the workshop. Space is limited, so register now.

“When we heard that the Nonprofit Finance Fund was coming to town for a select group of nonprofits, we knew we needed to collaborate to provide this amazing opportunity to as many nonprofits as possible,” said Briggen Wrinkle, executive director of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado. “The training will help nonprofits talk finance with a flourish.”

The Community Foundation is committed to providing continuing, affordable professional development to build a stronger nonprofit community in our region. Visit www.swcommunityfoundation.org to learn more.

