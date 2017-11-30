Nonfiction books coming in large print and CD formats

Nonfiction always has been one of the most popular book genres at your library, so Meg Wempe, library director, has begun a new program of purchasing them in large print and CD audio book formats.

The first large-print version added to the collection is “Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery,” a memoir by astronaut Scott Kelly. He is the veteran of four spaceflights and the American record holder for consecutive days spent in space.

Other new additions to the nonfiction large-print section include “The Jersey Brothers” by Sally Mott Freeman about a missing Naval officer in the Pacific and his family’s quest to bring him home, “Ageproof” by Today Show financial expert Jean Chatzky and Cleveland Clinic Chief Wellness Officer Michael F. Roisen explaining the vital connection between health and wealth, “Enduring Vietnam” by James Wright about an American generation and its war, “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by Neil DeGrasse Tyson about the nature of space and time, and “Aging Well with Diabetes,” offering 146 secrets to prevent and control diabetes.

The first nonfiction CD audio book added is “The Lost Founding Father” by award-winning historian William J. Cooper, which is a biography of John Quincy Adams.

Watch for more examples in future “Library News” columns.

“We have a lot of patrons who specifically like nonfiction books, so we want to have them available in a range of mediums,” Wempe said.

Library closure

Your library will be closed next Thursday, Dec. 7, for staff training. We will partner with the Ignacio Public Library to share ideas and activities relating to community engagement and teambuilding.

So, while the building is closed, our staff will be working and learning things to make the library even better for you, our patrons.

Last Lifelong Learning lecture today

The last talk in the fall Lifelong Learning series features Stacy Boone looking at how we may be impacting undeveloped public lands and the ethics of conservation today, Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Teen advisory board tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 1, the teen advisory board meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Book hedgehogs fun for tweens and teens

Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to participate in creative destruction and make decorations by folding old books at a free fun session on Monday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Computer/technology classes

Join us from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, to learn about smartphone storage and on Dec. 18 for Facebook business pages. No registration is required.

Avalanche awareness

Mark Mueller will speak Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 5:45 to 7 p.m. in this free session on avalanche safety.

Mueller is the avalanche forecaster for the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Spanish instruction

Join us for this free basic course next Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. to improve your ability to speak and understand Spanish. This session will cover conjugating irregular verbs. No registration is required.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Adult education

Our PALS program — Pagosa Adult Learning Services — takes place three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Tech Time

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Note there will be no Tech Time Dec. 5 or 7.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life. Recommended for children up to 12 months.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life. Recommended for children 12 to 36 months or walking toddlers.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Christmas books

“A Christmas Return” by Anne Perry is a holiday mystery. “The Noel Diary” by Richard Paul Evans is a romance. “How the Finch Stole Christmas” by Donna Andrews is a large print Meg Langslow mystery.

Spanish bestseller

“Origin” is the Spanish translation of the bestselling Dan Brown thriller “Origin” featuring Harvard professor Robert Langdon.

DVDs

“Moonraker” and “For Your Eyes Only” feature Roger Moore as Agent 007. “The Roman Empire in the First Century” is a PBS documentary. “Hooligan Sparrow” is a documentary about a Chinese activist. “Churchill” is a movie about the days leading up to the Normandy invasion. “House of Cards” is the complete fifth season. “The Crown” is the complete first season.

Thrillers and mysteries

“Hardcore Twenty-four” by Janet Evanovich is a Stephanie Plum mystery. “Artemis” by Andy Weir is set in humanity’s first and only lunar colony. “End Game” by David Baldacci features two people the government calls in for secret jobs. “Future Home of the Living God” by Louise Erdrich is a dystopian thriller. “American Drifter” by Heather Graham and Chad Michael Murray is set in Brazil. “Sleep No More” is a collection of six previously unpublished murder mysteries.

Other novels

“Oathbringer” By Brandon Sanderson is book three of the Stormlight Archive fantasy series. “Heather, the Totality” by Matthew Weiner features a loving young girl in luxury in New York who starts attracting more dark interest.

How-to and self help

“The Official Guide to the HiSET Exam” is an ETS guide that includes practice tests. “The Big Book of Jewelry Making” features 75 projects to create. “Fast Food Genocide” by Dr. Joel Fuhrman describes how processed food is killing us and what we can do about it.

Memoirs and biographies

“Never Look at the Empty Seats” is a memoir by Charlie Daniels. “Pink Floyd All the Songs” by Jean-Michel Guesdon and Philippe Margotin is the story of every track of his music in words and photos.

CDs

“The House of Unexpected Sisters” by Alexander McCall Smith is a new No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency mystery. “The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg features three people who meet in a cemetery.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks for our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Scott Galloway and our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“A true Mediterranean ‘diet’ goes beyond what is on your plate. TVs aren’t on. Phones are tucked away. Attention is divided only among food, wine and company. All of this makes for a pleasant, more mindful experience — and a healthier one. For instance, people who never watch TV while eating are 37 percent less likely to be obese than those who always did.” — 2017 study in the Journal of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.

Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle