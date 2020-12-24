‘No proof of voter fraud’

Dear Editor:

In the last issue of the Sun, Mr. John Meyer stated, “we will probably never know whether this election was legitimate or not.” No, Mr. Meyer, although you may agree with the baseless rantings of Trump and his conspiracy spouting and lawsuit losing legal team, we know who won the election, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

