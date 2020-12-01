No Main Street Bethlehem at Centerpoint Church this year

By Jonathan Duncan

Centerpoint Church

Due to the nature of our Main Street Bethlehem presentation and the rising number of COVID cases, there will be no Main Street Bethlehem presentation this year.

Our prayer is that we will be able to resume our normal Christmastime recreation of the streets of Bethlehem during the time of the birth of Jesus next year.

May the Lord bless and keep you safe and healthy during this Christmas season and we pray that 2021 will be a better year for all of us.