e edition login button

No December meeting for Photography Club, next meeting scheduled Jan. 11

Photo courtesy Gregg Heid First snow on Pagosa Peak. The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will not meet in December, and is planning to view members’ Christmas celebration photos in January.

Photo courtesy Gregg Heid
First snow on Pagosa Peak. The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will not meet in December, and is planning to view members’ Christmas celebration photos in January.

By Gregg Heid
Special to The Preview

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will not have a December meeting. We will have our January meeting on Jan. 11 at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church.

Everyone is invited to bring 10-15 pictures of their family Christmas celebrations and winter activities on a flash drive. Long time photographers and those just starting out are welcome.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on December 13, 2016.

Leave a Reply