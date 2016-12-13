No December meeting for Photography Club, next meeting scheduled Jan. 11

- News
By Gregg Heid
Special to The Preview
The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will not have a December meeting. We will have our January meeting on Jan. 11 at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.
Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church.
Everyone is invited to bring 10-15 pictures of their family Christmas celebrations and winter activities on a flash drive. Long time photographers and those just starting out are welcome.
