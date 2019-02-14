No. 1 Lady Pirates looks to close regular season with wins

The Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate basketball team moved back into first place over the weekend in the 3A girls’ basketball Ratings Percentage Index, which helps determine postseason seeding.

