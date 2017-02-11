Nightsong Trio featured musicians at Sunday Night Unplugged

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
This Sunday evening at 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will feature the finely tuned talents of NightSong Trio at Sunday Night Unplugged.
NightSong Trio, with Jessica Peterson on flute, Heidi Tanner on violin and Sally Neel at the piano, will bring the sonorous music of the classical composers to enhance this evening of music and meditation.
Each month, St. Patrick’s offers its beautiful venue to provide an hour of peace; silence, accompanied by brief readings, prayers, and contemplative music. The altar is decorated with beautiful colored cloths, flowers, statuary or other visuals meant to help enhance meditation. Votive candles placed in front of the altar are available to be lighted as signs of personal prayer. The church’s transept windows offer spectacular views of the San Juan Mountains and pine forests. And, of course, St. Patrick’s acoustics offer musicians an ideal setting to complement the sounds of their instruments.
Sunday Night Unplugged was the brainchild of St. Patrick’s rector, Fr. Doug Neel, and was implemented in January 2009.
“We wanted to offer an evening once a month when anyone could come and enjoy an hour designed for spiritual reflection. We knew that it would have to include music and a few readings, but we were not absolutely sure how to shape the service in such a way that felt comfortable for our guests,” he said.
He continued, “Initially, I had input from our church pianist, Rada Neel, who knew most of the musicians in town, as well as from my wife, Sally. Rada invited musicians to come and play and, much to our delight, they were not only willing, but enthusiastic. They enjoyed playing in a setting where their music was heard with intent — with no applause, no emphasis on performance, just the pure act of listening. When Rada moved away, Sally took over the musical aspects of planning the service.
“We also received input from people who attended. A number of people said they would like longer periods of silence, which we were happy to provide. The silence is ended by a bell and, believe it or not, it was a challenge to find just the right sound that wouldn’t startle people out of their prayers or contemplation. We found the sound of the Tibetan bowl was just the right one to bring people’s minds out of the silence.
“As time has gone by, we have continued to find more and more local musicians who are willing to offer their talents. Sally and I work together to determine the right readings and prayers for each service. As the years have gone by, we have locked into a format that seems to work well. And, interestingly enough, those who attend come from all over town and beyond. We have people attend who represent many different church denominations in our community, as well as people of other faiths and out of town guests.”
This Sunday evening, NightSong Trio will offer their well-polished musical gifts.
“These three ladies meet for several hours once a week at St. Patrick’s to practice. They are dedicated to their art and obviously enjoy playing together. I have the privilege of sitting in my office and listening to them create their beautiful music. Of course, there are also periods of laughter and bantering, proving that they are not only compatible musicians, but dear friends as well,” said Doug Neel.
Sunday Night Unplugged is offered at 5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month and is open to the public free of charge. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.
