Next wellness event set for Dec. 20

The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

The next wellness event will be Wednesday, Dec. 20.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

Medical alert system

Medical Alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 — Beef meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, cream of broccoli soup and salad bar.

Friday, Dec. 1 — Pork zuppa Toscana, eggplant medley and salad bar.

Monday, Dec. 4 — Beef Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, herbed green beans and salad bar.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 — Baked pork ziti, steamed broccoli, glazed carrots and salad bar.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 — Beef hamburger, roasted sweet potato, baked beans and salad bar.

Thursday, Dec. 7 — Country-fried chicken, mashed cauliflower, green peas and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

