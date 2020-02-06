Next week’s broadband forum to review current, future projects

- News
By Jason Cox
Special to The SUN
The Archuleta County Broadband Services Management (BSM) and Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation will host a forum to share information about current and future broadband projects slated for Archuleta County on Feb. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center.
