Next week’s broadband forum to review current, future projects

By Jason Cox

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Broadband Services Management (BSM) and Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation will host a forum to share information about current and future broadband projects slated for Archuleta County on Feb. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, CDC, News, Top Stories