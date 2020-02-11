Next week’s broadband forum to review current, future projects

By Jason Cox

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Broadband Services Management (BSM) and Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation will host a forum to share information about current and future broadband projects slated for Archuleta County on Feb. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

The forum will inform the public about ongoing broadband efforts in the county in 2020 and beyond.

The forum will include a question-and-answer session with BSM managers Jason Cox and Eric Hittle to allow for discussion and feedback from the public about community broadband projects.

