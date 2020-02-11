Next week’s broadband forum to review current, future projects

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Jason Cox
Special to The SUN
The Archuleta County Broadband Services Management (BSM) and Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation will host a forum to share information about current and future broadband projects slated for Archuleta County on Feb. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center.
The forum will inform the public about ongoing broadband efforts in the county in 2020 and beyond.
The forum will include a question-and-answer session with BSM managers Jason Cox and Eric Hittle to allow for discussion and feedback from the public about community broadband projects.
Follow these topics: Business, CDC, News, Top Stories